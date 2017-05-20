2016-17 Season in Review: Jannik Hansen
Acquired in a deadline deal with the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a conditional 4th round pick, Jannik Hansen was adequate in his first truncated season in San Jose . Limited to 43 games between both teams this season due to a knee injury suffered in December, Hansen still compiled 20 points, good for a per game average of 0.47, equal to the average of his seven points in 15 games for San Jose, and seventh on the team.
Read more at Fear The Fin.
