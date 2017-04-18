Wild-Blues: Jarret Stoll knows 3-0 comebacks, and thinks Minnesota can do it
San Jose Sharks left wing Bryan Lerg, left, and Los Angeles Kings center Jarret Stoll battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Los Angeles. With two games left in the Los Angeles Kings' 2014 first-round playoff series, Jarret Stoll knew he would be part of just the fourth team to rally from a 3-0 series deficit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC