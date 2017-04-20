Wayne Gretzky heralds Connor McDavid, Oilers' captain
The Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Justin Braun chase the Oilers' Connor McDavid, who got an assist in Game 1. The Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Justin Braun chase the Oilers' Connor McDavid, who got an assist in Game 1. It's 2005-06 all over again for Wayne Gretzky when it comes to youngsters Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews making their NHL playoff debuts. The Great One couldn't help but share his enthusiasm in a text, comparing McDavid and Matthews' arrival on the postseason stage to the same buzz generated during Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin 's rookie seasons.
