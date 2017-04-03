Vipers strike first in IJHL final

The Vipers, behind a 50-save performance from Grant Grady and two quick second-period goals, defeated the Arsenault's Fish Mart Western Red Wings 5-3 in the opener of the best-of-seven Island Junior Hockey League final series. The Red Wings will look to pull even on home ice at the Evangeline Recreation Centre on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Before a big crowd at Community Gardens, Grady turned aside all 19 shots he faced in the opening period as the Vipers took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.