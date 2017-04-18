Twitter roasts Oilers goalie Cam Talbot for leaky play in Game 4
Sharks' Joel Ward celebrates a goal by Logan Couture in front of Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot in Game 4 of a Stanley Cup playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose on Tuesday. San Jose supporters lambasted Talbot after the Oilers goaltender allowed five goals in less than two periods of play Tuesday.
