The morning after victory, the Oilers look forward to next challenge
The San Jose Sharks are now behind them, and the Edmonton Oilers are looking ahead to the second round of the playoffs. Leon Draisaitl, Anton Slepyshev and Connon McDavid scored in a 3-1 victory to end the first round 4-games-to-2, Saturday night.
