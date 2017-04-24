The Daily Chum: Three major decisions that affect the Sharks' future
The Sharks' first-round loss to the Oilers sets up a very interesting offseason. General manager Doug Wilson faces some big decisions regarding the makeup of his roster, the kind of team he wants to build and what stage of competitiveness his team is in.
