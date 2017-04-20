Sharks vs Oilers: Previewing the defensive matchup
If there's an area where the Sharks hold a clear advantage over the Oilers in their first round matchup, it's on the blueline. San Jose boasts better top-end skill and better depth, but there are some concerns given the play of their shutdown pairing down the stretch.
