Sharks vs. Oilers Game Three Preview: San Jose looks for home ice advantage
The Sharks play their first Stanley Cup Playoff home game since Game Six of the Stanley Cup Final at 7 p.m. PT on Sunday. San Jose looks to regain the series lead against the Edmonton Oilers after splitting the road pair in Alberta.
