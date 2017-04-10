Sharks vs Oilers Game 2: Lines, gamet...

Sharks vs Oilers Game 2: Lines, gamethread, and where to watch

19 hrs ago Read more: Fear The Fin

A win tonight over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of their first round series may not be mandatory for the San Jose Sharks, but it is certainly pivotal for their chances to advance. In NHL history, teams who have taken a 2-0 lead have gone on to win the series 86.4% of the time, according to whowins.com .

Start the conversation,

