Sharks to face Oilers in first round of playoffs

San Jose Sharks' Mikkel Boedker and Melker Karlsson celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. less San Jose Sharks' Mikkel Boedker and Melker Karlsson celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.