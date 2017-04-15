Sharks' Thornton, Couture game-time decision

Karlsson's goal came at the 16:38 mark of overtime, as the Sharks erased a two-goal Edmonton first period lead to take a 1-0 series lead. A raucous sellout crowd rocked Rogers Place , but went home disappointed when the San Jose Sharks beat the Oilers, 3-2, on an overtime goal by Melker Karlsson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.