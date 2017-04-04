Sharks players see Olympic decision a...

Sharks players see Olympic decision as shortsighted

8 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

As a parade of NHL superstars expressed their displeasure with the league's decision Monday to not participate in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic sent out a tweet that he insists is a good summary of his opinion on the matter. Vlasic's tweet shows the five Olympic rings reorganized in the form of an asterisk, suggesting that next year's tournament in Pyeongchang will be meaningless without the inclusion of the world's top players.

Chicago, IL

