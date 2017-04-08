Sharks notes: Brent Burns on cusp of historic achievement
Brent Burns can add his name to a select list of NHL defensemen on Saturday when the Sharks host the Calgary Flames in the regular season finale for both teams. With one more goal, Burns would become just the ninth defenseman in NHL history to record 30 in one season.
