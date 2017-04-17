Sharks notes: Boedker 'frustrated' by...

Sharks notes: Boedker 'frustrated' by inconsistent first season in San Jose

Read more: Contra Costa Times

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson signed Mikkel Boedker to a four-year, $16 million contact last summer with the hopes of bridging the speed gap that was apparent in the Stanley Cup Final. But Boedker wasn't able to put his speed to use in Game 3 of the Sharks first round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday because he couldn't even crack the lineup.

