Sharks need Logan Couture to get well soon, and here's why

Pete DeBoer spelled out just how hard it will be for the Sharks to knock off the Edmonton Oilers in a potential seven-game playoff series. When asked why he gave Tomas Hertl the dispiriting assignment of going head-to-head with Oilers phenom Connor McDavid in the Sharks 4-2 loss Thursday, DeBoert bluntly replied: "because our other two centermen aren't really centermen."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.