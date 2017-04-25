Sharks' Logan Couture played with face fractures, needed wiring to keep teeth in place Couture suffered the injuries on a deflected shot from teammate Brent Burns March 25. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pixQEB USA TODAY's Kevin Allen previews all four second-round NHL playoff series and predicts who will be the last four teams standing. SAN JOSE, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.