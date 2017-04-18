Sharks humiliate Oilers in Game 4 to tie up series
Joe Pavelski, Patrick Marleau and Justin Braun celebrate after Pavelski scored a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period. The Edmonton Oilers have 48 hours to get their game back on track after a 7-0 shellacking Tuesday night by the San Jose Sharks knotted their first round Stanley Cup playoff series at two games apiece.
