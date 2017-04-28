Sharks expect Meier, Sorensen, Labanc to play key roles in Barracuda's playoff run

Besides the Edmonton Oilers, the big winners in the Sharks first round exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs last week was the organization's AHL franchise, the Barracuda, who almost gained a full NHL line for what they hope is a long run through the Calder Cup playoffs. Timo Meier and Marcus Sorensen both joined the Barracuda after the Sharks season came to an end Saturday, and the organization is expecting them, and Kevin Labanc, who played in 55 NHL games this year, to lead the charge in Game 3 of their best-of-five series against the Stockton Heat in Stockton Friday.

