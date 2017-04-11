Sharks center had said last week ther...

Sharks center had said last week there was "no doubt" he'd be ready for Game 1 on Wednesday night.

21 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Joe Thornton took a step back from his claim last week that there's "no doubt" he'll suit up for Game 1 of the Sharks' Stanley Cup playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, labeling himself as "day to day." Thornton played a limited role at practice Tuesday, raising serious doubt about whether his injured left knee will be healthy enough for Wednesday's game.

