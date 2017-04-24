Sharks C Thornton undergoes ACL surge...

Sharks C Thornton undergoes ACL surgery before free agency

Thornton underwent surgery on a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee Monday to repair an injury that sidelined him less than two weeks before he returned to play the final four games of a first-round series loss to the Edmonton Oilers. "I've been in this business a long time," general manager Doug Wilson said.

