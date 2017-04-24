Sharks C Thornton undergoes ACL surgery before free agency
In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton, right, knocks the puck away from Arizona Coyotes right wing Shane Doan during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Ariz. Thornton will undergo surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left knee before becoming a potential free agent this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC