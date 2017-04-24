Sharks C Thornton undergoes ACL surgery before free agency

In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton, right, knocks the puck away from Arizona Coyotes right wing Shane Doan during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Ariz. Thornton will undergo surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left knee before becoming a potential free agent this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.