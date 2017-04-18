Sharks break out in rout of Oilers
The San Jose Sharks broke their goal-scoring drought with a vengeance on Tuesday to run the Edmonton Oilers right out of SAP Center. San Jose's 7-0 victory in Game 4 followed consecutive shutout losses and tied the Western Conference quarterfinal at two wins apiece.
