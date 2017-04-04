San Jose Sharks: The impact of the Thornton and Couture injuries
The San Jose Sharks have found themselves in an increasingly challenging situation. Star centers Joe Thornton and Logan Couture were both recently injured and the playoffs are only a week away.
