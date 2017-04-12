San Jose Sharks kick off teal house campaign in Los Gatos

The Beech family, Vivan, 2, far right, Theresa, Evan, 7, Colin, 5, and Robert, are presented with gifts from Sharkie, Sharks' Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Flavil Hampsten, and former Shark Dan Boyle, far left, in front of their newly painted home in Los Gatos, Calif., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Robert Beech won a contest to have his home painted the Shark's team color, teal, in support of their favorite NHL team.

