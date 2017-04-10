San Jose Barracuda to play Stockton Heat in first round
The San Jose Barracuda will play host to the Stockton Heat in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 21 . The Calgary Flames affiliate beat the Bakersfield Condors on Friday night to book its spot in the postseason.
