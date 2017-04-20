Quick Bite: Sharks beat Flames in reg...

Quick Bite: Sharks beat Flames in regular season finale

Saturday's game against Calgary was the Sharks' final tune up chance against a real playoff opponent. Though not with a fully healthy lineup, San Jose held off the Flames for a 3-1 win on Saturday night.

