Quick Bite: Ryan Carpenter plays hero as Barracuda take 2-1 series lead

Ryan Carpenter scored with under five minutes to play to give the Barracuda a lead they wouldn't relinquish, pacing San Jose to a 5-3 victory over the Stockton Heat on Friday night. The Barracuda now lead the best-of-five first-round series against the Calgary Flames affiliate 2-1 with game four set for Sunday at 4 p.m. Timo Meier tacked on a dagger for the Barracuda just a minute later to all but wrap things up.

