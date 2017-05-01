Quick Bite: Barracuda fumble lead late, will play game five on Tuesday
San Jose gave up two goals in the final six minutes of play, falling to the Stockton Heat 5-3 on Sunday evening and forcing a decisive game five in the best-of-five first-round series against the Calgary Flames affiliate. It was a rough night for netminder Troy Grosenick, who allowed four goals on 32 shots.
