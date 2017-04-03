Put me in coach: College to NHL is ne...

Put me in coach: College to NHL is new norm for top players

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In this April 2, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Sabres forward C.J. Smith skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, in Buffalo, N.Y. Smith made his debut with the Sabres soon after his college career ended. FILE - In this April 2, 2017, file photo, Vancouver Canucks' Griffen Molino, left, deflects a shot by San Jose Sharks' Melker Karlsson, right, of Sweden, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,041,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC