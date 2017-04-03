Put me in coach: College to NHL is new norm for top players
In this April 2, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Sabres forward C.J. Smith skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, in Buffalo, N.Y. Smith made his debut with the Sabres soon after his college career ended. FILE - In this April 2, 2017, file photo, Vancouver Canucks' Griffen Molino, left, deflects a shot by San Jose Sharks' Melker Karlsson, right, of Sweden, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC