PHT Morning Skate: Are Thornton and Marleau done in San Jose?

With both Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1st, could their time in San Jose be over? We know that Logan Couture wants both players to come back , but would that be the right decision? Allowing them to leave could thrust young players into roles they're not ready for, but keeping them around and icing a similar team could lead to another first-round exit. -The Philadelphia Flyers took a step back this season, as they failed to make the playoffs, but at least the future appears to be bright.

