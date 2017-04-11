The Edmonton Oilers return to the NHL playoffs Wednesday against the Western Conference champion San Jose Sharks in a series expected to turn on experience _ and injuries Oilers ready for Sharks challenge as they return to playoffs The Edmonton Oilers return to the NHL playoffs Wednesday against the Western Conference champion San Jose Sharks in a series expected to turn on experience _ and injuries Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p0dsIF Vancouver Canucks' Chris Tanev gets dives at Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday April 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.