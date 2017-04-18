Oilers defencemen stepping up in first-round playoff series with Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers have kept the San Jose Sharks off the scoreboard for six straight periods in taking a 2-1 Stanley Cup series lead. "Can't say enough good things about the guys in front of me the last couple of games," Talbot said Monday after a practice in preparation for Tuesday night's Game 4. "I mean, we've given up less shots in the last two games combined than we did in the first game alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.