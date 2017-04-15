North Korea warns against USA "hysteria" or else 'face retaliation'

There can be no winners in a war between the US and North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile programs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday, while pledging support for dialogue between the sides. He said: "If the U.S. comes with reckless military manoeuvres then we will confront it with the DPRK's pre-emptive strike", referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

