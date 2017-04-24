Marc-Edouard Vlasic named to Team Canada

Marc-Edouard Vlasic will represent Team Canada at the Hockey World Championships, beginning on May 5. As is often the case with the Worlds, it was only a question of health and willingness for Vlasic; it was never a matter of whether Team Canada would want him to participate. This is the third time Vlasic has played in the World Championships and the first time since 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.