Marc-Edouard Vlasic named to Team Canada

18 hrs ago Read more: Fear The Fin

Marc-Edouard Vlasic will represent Team Canada at the Hockey World Championships, beginning on May 5. As is often the case with the Worlds, it was only a question of health and willingness for Vlasic; it was never a matter of whether Team Canada would want him to participate. This is the third time Vlasic has played in the World Championships and the first time since 2012.

