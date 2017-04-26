Man About to Jump Grabbed by Hamden Officer
Hamden Police Department released the video showing Officer Justin Martin pulling a man back over the railing of a sixth-storey terrace at an assisted living residence on April 21. According to the police department's Facebook page , Martin was at the retirement home last week responding to a call about a "combative resident". Officer Martin was able to pull the man to safety.
