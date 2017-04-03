Lucic lights up Sharks, Talbot sets wins record
Milan Lucic struck for a natural hat trick in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 4-2 win Thursday night in San Jose. Cam Talbot set a new Oilers team record by recording his 41st win of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC