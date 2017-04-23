Kings to promote John Stevens to head coach Stevens has been part of the Kings' coaching staff for seven seasons. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p9M7DJ John Stevens holds up the Stanley Cup with Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio after the Kings won it in 2014 After being a part of the Los Angeles Kings' coaching staff since 2010-11, John Stevens will be promoted to head coach, the team announced Sunday.

