Kings to promote John Stevens to head coach

22 hrs ago

Kings to promote John Stevens to head coach Stevens has been part of the Kings' coaching staff for seven seasons. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p9M7DJ John Stevens holds up the Stanley Cup with Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio after the Kings won it in 2014 After being a part of the Los Angeles Kings' coaching staff since 2010-11, John Stevens will be promoted to head coach, the team announced Sunday.

