Keepin' it teal against orange crush: Sharks fans paint home signature shade
Robert and Theresa Beech of Los Gatos, Calif., have painted their home in a heavy double coat of the San Jose Sharks' signature teal. If you thought sporting a bright orange Oilers jersey was enough to prove your dedication to the tribe, you had better check yourself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC