Karlsson scores in OT to give Sharks ...

Karlsson scores in OT to give Sharks 3-2 win over Oilers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The San Jose Sharks celebrate a 3-2 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 12, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. EDMONTON, AB - APRIL 12: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers is watched by goalie Martin Jones #31 of the San Jose Sharks in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 12, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC