Joe Thornton says knee feels better, remains a game-time decision

Just like the first two games of the Sharks' opening round series with the Edmonton Oilers, center Joe Thornton's availability for Sunday's Game 3 at SAP Center will be decided shortly before first drop of the puck. Thornton was the first player on the ice Sunday morning as the Sharks held an optional skate at their practice facility.

