I Watched This Game: Canucks 1, Sharks 3

Is it just me, or did Jannik Hansen's return to Vancouver get overshadowed by the re-signing of his off-brand replacement? Jayson Megna got a contract extension prior to this game, signing a one-year, one-way deal for $675,000. Megna has been the target for a lot of fans' frustration with Willie Desjardins' deployment decisions, so the move was met with the exact opposite of enthusiasm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.