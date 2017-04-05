How can the Sharks still win the Pacific Division?
Whether it actually clarifies anything as far as where the Sharks will finish in the Pacific Division remains to be seen. Thanks to their 3-1 win over Vancouver on Tuesday, and Edmonton's 6-4 loss in Los Angeles, the Sharks can still earn home ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs.
