Healthy Thornton, Couture get Sharks back in series
" When the Sharks started the playoffs, the health of San Jose's top two centers Joe Thornton and Logan Couture raised serious questions about whether another Stanley Cup run was possible. With Thornton missing two of the first three games with a knee injury and Couture looking nothing like the player who led the playoffs in scoring last spring in his return from a serious mouth injury, the Sharks stumbled at the start against Edmonton with shutout losses in Games 2 and 3. That all changed Tuesday night when Couture scored two goals and Thornton assisted on another in San Jose's 7-0 win over the Oilers on Tuesday night that tied their series at two games apiece headed into Game 5 in Edmonton on Thursday.
