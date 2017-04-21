Charlie Coyle has helped keep the Wild alive against St. Louis, with two of the team's five goals in the series Coyle, Wild aim to keep pressure on Blues with 3-1 deficit Charlie Coyle has helped keep the Wild alive against St. Louis, with two of the team's five goals in the series Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p4DsT5 San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl, right, of the Czech Republic, is chased into the corner by Edmonton Oilers' Matthew Benning during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. ST. PAUL, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.