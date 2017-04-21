Coyle, Wild aim to keep pressure on Blues with 3-1 deficit
Charlie Coyle has helped keep the Wild alive against St. Louis, with two of the team's five goals in the series Coyle, Wild aim to keep pressure on Blues with 3-1 deficit Charlie Coyle has helped keep the Wild alive against St. Louis, with two of the team's five goals in the series Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p4DsT5 San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl, right, of the Czech Republic, is chased into the corner by Edmonton Oilers' Matthew Benning during the first period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. ST. PAUL, Minn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC