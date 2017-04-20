Chaffetz may not finish final term in...

Chaffetz may not finish final term in Congress

18 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican and chairman of the House's powerful oversight committee, will not seek re-election to Congress, he announced Wednesday. He said that after more than 1,500 nights away from home, "it is time" to step aside.

