Barracuda sweep Moose in weekend action
The Barracuda played back-to-back home games against the Manitoba Moose, a team whose playoff fate was sealed long ago. The Barracuda had already clinched a playoff spot, but the San Diego Gulls have done their best to overtake the Barracuda for the first seed in the division.
