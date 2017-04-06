Airdrie's Dell named Masterton nominee for Sharks

In his first season as a full-time member of the San Jose Sharks, Airdrie's Aaron Dell was named as the team's nominee for the 2017 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy March 26. The Bill Masterton Award is presented to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. 'It is an honour to even be considered, let alone nominated,' Dell said.

