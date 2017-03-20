Wild-San Jose game preview

Preview: The Wild, 2-8 in March, has lost seven of eight games since beating the Sharks 3-1 at home March 5 in a suffocating defensive performance. Since that game, the Wild has faced multiple-goal deficits in seven of eight games, including five consecutive, has trailed at some point in eight straight games and has led for 15 minutes, 41 seconds in 480 minutes since.

