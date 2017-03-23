Wild 3, San Jose 2
Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Charlie Coyle prepared to celebrate with left wing Zach Parise and defenseman Jared Spurgeon after he scored what proved to be the game winner in the second period. Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Charlie Coyle and defenseman Ryan Suter celebrated right wing Chris Stewart's first period goal with him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC